Clemson, UofSC to offer student incentives for proof of vaccination

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA/AP) – Clemson University and University of South Carolina announced they will offer incentives for students who provide proof of vaccination.
Students at Clemson University who upload their proof of vaccine prior to Sept. 30, will receive $50 of Paw Points and will be eligible for a drawing for additional prizes, according to The Division of Student Affairs.
Drawings
• 20 students will receive a $300 Barnes and Noble gift card
• 10 students will receive a new iPad or laptop
• 5 students will receive a free year of unlimited meal plan
• 1 student will receive a free tuition for a year
Interim University of South Carolina President and trained epidemiologist Harris Pastides announced the weekly prize giveaway Wednesday as part of a “vigorous vaccination campaign.”
For 12 weeks during the fall semester, students who upload their vaccine card or who get vaccinated through University Heath Services will be entered to win a variety of prizes. Proof of vaccine must be entered by Thursday of each week and the winner s will be randomly selected each Friday.
UofSC Student Incentives
Full tuition discount
Half tuition discount
Football game tickets
MacBook Air laptops
Apple Airpods
iPad Mini
$250 meal plan cards
$500 bookstore cards
Garage parking passes (Spring)
Pop-up events with food prizes
Branded T-shirts, buttons, laptop stickers
UofSC Faculty and Staff Incentives
Garage parking passes (6 months)
$1,000 travel grants
Apple Airpods
iPad Mini
$250 CarolinaCards
$1,000 supply grants
Professional association memberships
Branded T-shirts, buttons, laptop stickers