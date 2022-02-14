Coast Guard: Crews respond to report of downed aircraft off NC coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — Officials say Coast Guard and local fire department crews are responding to a report of a downed aircraft off the coast of North Carolina.

The Coast Guard says watchstanders received a report of a possible downed aircraft about 4 miles east of Drum Inlet from a Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point air traffic controller on Sunday evening.

The air traffic controller reported that the aircraft was behaving erratically on radar, then disappeared from the radar screen.

Coast Guard boat crews and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew searched the area.

Local fire department and National Park Service beach crews also responded.