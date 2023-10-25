BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue fishing vessel and its three crew members off the coast of Brunswick.

Officials said Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson, and Tyler Barlow are missing.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a report from the fishing vessel’s owner on Friday, stating that the crew he hired failed to return on Wednesday as scheduled.

The Coast Guard says Charleston continues to attempt contact with the vessel via radio without results.

On October, 23, Tyler Barlow’s family and friends started a GoFundMe to help support search efforts for those lost at sea. According to the fundraiser, the families said that they would like donors to know that, “when the boys are found, the funds will be donated to a maritime search and rescue organization.”

Anyone with information should contact Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.