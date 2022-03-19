MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — A state naval museum in South Carolina has decided after years of debate to take apart a Cold War-era submarine and save some of its artifacts for an exhibit.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum board voted unanimously on Friday to dismantle the USS Clamagore.

Officials say the $2 million cost will come from the museum’s operating budget. Executive Director Rorie Cartier says the museum cannot afford to maintain three historic vessels.

Cartier says the USS Yorktown and USS Laffey also need repair, and saltwater is corroding the ships.

Submarines are generally named for fish, and Clamagore is an old name for the blue parrotfish.