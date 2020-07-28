College of Charleston delays start date for in-person instruction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston announced on Tuesday it was delaying the start of in-person instruction for the fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

College President Andrew Hsu made the announcement during a Zoom meeting and said the new in-person start date will be September 14th.

Fall semester classes will still begin on the originally scheduled start date of Tuesday, Aug. 25, but instruction will take place in an online/remote environment.

Housing, dining and parking costs will be pro-rated to reflect the online learning period through Sept. 14.

“We had hoped to resume a blend of in-person/remote learning classes starting in late August,” Hsu said. “Unfortunately, even with the many precautions that we are taking in the classroom and around campus to lessen the chance of the spread of COVID-19, we feel we must take this step to delay in order to best protect and ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff members as well as the greater Charleston community.”

During his meeting with students and faculty, Hsu said several factors contributed to the College’s decision to delay the start of in-person instruction, including the ride in COVID-19 cases in the Charleston area and the state.

Move-in will also be delayed for residential students, which was previously scheduled to take place Aug. 20-23. New move-in dates and procedures are being finalized and will be announced soon.