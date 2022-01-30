College of Charleston expands health sciences programs

CHARLESTON S.C (AP) — The College of Charleston is creating a new school to help train more health care workers in South Carolina.

The college’s trustees voted unanimously Thursday to start the new School of Health Sciences in summer 2022. Officials say the school will be integrated with the college’s current Department of Health and Human Performance, both with programs and classroom space.

The College of Charleston has been considering a program like this for a while. The COVID-19 pandemic showed how badly it was needed.

The program will train health care workers that don’t need advanced degrees. It will also work with the Medical University of South Carolina.