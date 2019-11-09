Colleton Co. Sheriff arrested on domestic violence charge

Closings
COLLETON CO., SC (WSPA) – A South Carolina sheriff has been arrested on domestic violence charges in the Lowcountry, according to SLED.

Colleton County Sheriff Robert Anderson Strickland, Jr. has been charged with second degree domestic violence.

According to warrants, Strickland punched someone in his household multiple times, causing moderate injuries.

After, warrants said, Strickland took cell phones from the person and didn’t let them report the assault or get medical assistance.

The warrants go on to state that Strickland damaged the vehicle which the victim using in an attempt to leave the scene.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Strickland and he was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center.

