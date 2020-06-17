Columbia is considering a mask requirement amid COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Leaders in South Carolina’s capital city are mulling a requirement that people wear masks in public during the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

While not passing a formal ordinance, the Columbia City Council took up the notion Tuesday, saying members would take public comment and perhaps vote during a later meeting.

Earlier this month, state health officials issued a statement calling on South Carolinians to adhere to mask and social distancing recommendations.

According to the Columbia proposal, anyone 10 and older would be required to wear a mask in public buildings, in public outdoor spaces where they’re interacting with others, and while using public transportation or ride-sharing services.