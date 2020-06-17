Live Now
Watch Your Carolina

Columbia is considering a mask requirement amid COVID-19 outbreak

State News

by: Tim Renaud, WCBD

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Leaders in South Carolina’s capital city are mulling a requirement that people wear masks in public during the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

While not passing a formal ordinance, the Columbia City Council took up the notion Tuesday, saying members would take public comment and perhaps vote during a later meeting.

Earlier this month, state health officials issued a statement calling on South Carolinians to adhere to mask and social distancing recommendations.

According to the Columbia proposal, anyone 10 and older would be required to wear a mask in public buildings, in public outdoor spaces where they’re interacting with others, and while using public transportation or ride-sharing services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories