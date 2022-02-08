Congressman Clyburn announces SC to receive over $21 million to fund 5 water infrastructure projects

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pond lake generic water river_220831

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Congressman James E. Clyburn announced that South Carolina will receive over $21 million to fund five water infrastructure projects across the state.

The funding for these upgrades was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, officials said. Congressman Clyburn was the only member of the South Carolina House delegation to vote in support of the state receiving this federal investment. 

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding is critical to bringing South Carolina’s infrastructure into the 21st century. As a coastal state, our economy is highly dependent on our water infrastructure for commerce and recreation. Thanks to the Biden Administration’s work, this funding will allow South Carolina’s economy to remain an interstate and global competitor.

Congressman James E. Clyburn

According to officials, this funding is part of $14 billion the Army Corps of Engineers plans to invest in 500 projects across the nation. These new investments will create jobs and economic opportunities while strengthening key water infrastructure projects, improving resiliency to the climate crisis and restoring the environment.

Below are the projects that will receive funding:

ProjectProject SummaryFunding Amount
Atlantic Intercoastal WaterwayUpland placement area maintenance and haul-out. Will improve condition of dredging placement area stretching the whole state from Horry County to Savannah and will allow for extra capacity.$12,650,000
Cooper River Redivision ProjectDesign station sump platforms and access ladder. Install sump pump and fund plant outage, dewatering, and fish lock maintenance.$456,000
Dorchester Polk SwampAquatic ecosystem restoration. Assist in creating a project partnership agreement with Dorchester County and get costs updates for a  previously completed study.$99,000
Murrells Inlet Navigation ProjectDredging and surveys. Will open up a smaller channel used by fishing and recreational vehicles and place sand in the South side of the Garden.$6,130,000
Town CreekDredging and surveys. Will serve fishing and recreation vehicles.$2,000,000
Total $21,335,000
(Source: U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman James E. Clyburn’s Office)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store