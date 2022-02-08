Congressman Clyburn announces SC to receive over $21 million to fund 5 water infrastructure projects

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Congressman James E. Clyburn announced that South Carolina will receive over $21 million to fund five water infrastructure projects across the state.

The funding for these upgrades was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, officials said. Congressman Clyburn was the only member of the South Carolina House delegation to vote in support of the state receiving this federal investment.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding is critical to bringing South Carolina’s infrastructure into the 21st century. As a coastal state, our economy is highly dependent on our water infrastructure for commerce and recreation. Thanks to the Biden Administration’s work, this funding will allow South Carolina’s economy to remain an interstate and global competitor. Congressman James E. Clyburn

According to officials, this funding is part of $14 billion the Army Corps of Engineers plans to invest in 500 projects across the nation. These new investments will create jobs and economic opportunities while strengthening key water infrastructure projects, improving resiliency to the climate crisis and restoring the environment.

Below are the projects that will receive funding: