ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A retired Army veteran who has been leading South Carolina State University temporarily has been named to fill the post permanently.

News outlets report the university’s Board of Trustees approved Col. Alexander Conyers’ appointment in a special meeting Thursday.

Conyers, a 1989 graduate of S.C. State, had been leading the school since last July when trustees ousted his predecessor, James Clark. He said he’s honored to serve his alma mater.