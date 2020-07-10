Cooper appoints members to North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper Thursday announced the members of the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, co-chaired by Justice Anita Earls and Attorney General Josh Stein.

The Task Force will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.

“This Task Force is a critical step in acknowledging and addressing racial inequities in North Carolina’s criminal justice system. The Task Force will rely on community involvement, and I look forward to engaging with communities around the state to determine recommendations for addressing systemic racial bias,” said Associate Justice Anita Earls of the Supreme Court of NC.

“The North Carolinians Gov. Cooper has appointed to this Task Force are public-spirited and committed to achieving racial equity in our criminal justice system. I look forward to working alongside them to find real and meaningful solutions to improve the way Black people are treated in North Carolina. Now it’s time to get to work,” said Attorney General Josh Stein.

The following individuals were appointed by Gov. Cooper to the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice: