Cornelius Police report ‘active situation’ at Hough High School, Davidson K-8 on ‘modified lockdown’

by: Mike Andrews

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cornelius Police are responding to an “active situation” at William Amos Hough High School, officials confirmed.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the Bailey Road area.

Officials confirmed that the school was evacuated. Parents are being directed to the student parking lot to pick up their students.

Davidson K-8 school is also on a modified lockdown, school officials told FOX 46.

No other information was released. FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

