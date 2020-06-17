Coronavirus cases top 20,000 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina has now reported more than 20,000 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 577 new cases along with 10 additional deaths were reported in the state Wednesday.

The percent of positive cases among those tested is 13.1%.

Nine of the deaths reported Wednesday were elderly including two people in Lexington County and one each in Beaufort, Berkeley, Colleton, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, and York counties. The last death was a middle-aged resident of Charleston County.

A total of 20,551 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and 617 people have died from the virus.

DHEC also reported a total of five probable cases of the virus. The agency said a probable case is a person who has not had a viral test performed but has evidence of infection or a positive antibody blood test.

According to DHEC, South Carolina is now the 23rd state in the country to follow CDC recommendations to report probable cases and probable deaths.

304,431 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

607 people are currently hospitalized with or are being investigated for COVID-19. The number of people hospitalized has risen 53% in three weeks from 398 on May 27.

New cases by county: