COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A federal court document is shedding some light on Jeroid Price’s whereabouts while evading law enforcement for weeks.

Price, a convicted killer whose early release was vacated in April, was on the run for more than 70 days. Law enforcement arrested Price Wednesday in New York after South Carolina authorities received a tip that he was at an apartment in the Bronx.

An affidavit submitted to a federal judge in June by the FBI was unsealed Thursday.

According to the document, Price was released from a New Mexico prison in March. When justices ordered his return to prison to serve the remainder of his 35-year prison sentence, he was in the state. According to data from a phone being used by Price, state law enforcement agents determined Price was briefly in South Carolina on April 25th and 26th.

The FBI said Price went to Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he got on a bus and traveled to Atlanta, Georgia. According to the affidavit, telephone tracking indicated Price went from Georgia to New Mexico.

While on the run, Price had changed cell-phone numbers. His exact whereabouts were unknown, but he was believed to possibly be in the Albuquerque area at that time. The affidavit helped secure a federal arrest warrant that was issued on June 7 for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

According to the document, Price was aware that law enforcement was looking to take him into custody, and he was actively hiding.

Officials said law enforcement spoke with Price’s family members living in New York, North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina. None provided information concerning Price’s whereabouts.

As of Friday afternoon, court records showed Price remained in custody in New York. A hearing has been scheduled for July 31st.

When Price returns to South Carolina, he will be taken to the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia until his permanent custody placement is determined.