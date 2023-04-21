A downed tree sparked a brush fire in Henderson County which has grown to nearly 50-acres in size.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A downed tree sparked a brush fire in Henderson County which has grown to nearly 50-acres in size.

According to Edneyville Fire and Rescue, a tree fell across a power line on Bearwallow Mountain Road on Friday, sparking a fire that grew even as fire crews worked to extinguish it.

Crews used a plane, helicopter and plow to combat the blaze.

Shortly after 6 p.m. the fire and rescue department said a plow line was being put in around the top of the fire in hopes of containing the blaze and forcing it to burn out. The fire could end up being close to 200 acres in size before burning completely out, the department said.

No structures were in any danger from the fire, the department said.