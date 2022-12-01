CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded Wednesday to a large fire at a Johns Island apartment complex that is currently under construction.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, crews were sent to Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation around 6:15 p.m.

Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said that units arrived within five minutes of the initial call and found a three-story apartment building under construction fully involved. The fire began spreading to a second building and a leasing building in the area.

The first building collapsed and crews focused defensive efforts on the second building and the leasing building. Those fires were brought under control relatively quickly, according to Julazadeh.

One firefighter suffered from possible heat exhaustion, but was treated on scene by EMS and not taken to the hospital.

CFD is asking for any photos and videos that people may have taken around the time of the fire as they work to investigate the cause of the fire.

Photo courtesy: Charleston Fire Dept.

Photo courtesy: Charleston Fire Dept.

Witnesses reported that flames could be seen from across the harbor as well as on the Ravenel Bridge. The sky around the area appeared to be lit orange.

The Charleston Police Department shut down Maybank Highway from Riverland Drive to River Road for several hours. The Stono Bridge was blocked as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.