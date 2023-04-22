NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Great Lake Fire” that has been burning since Wednesday evening at the Croatan National Forest is now at 35,000 acres with 10% containment.

Day 4: Croatan National Forest fire still burning

Lia Parker, public information officer who has been providing information on the fire, provided WNCT’s Claire Curry an update Friday just after 6 p.m.

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in New Bern

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Jones County

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Smoke from the fire was visible around Eastern North Carolina. Residents were reporting ash from the fire that was falling in places north of the fire such as New Bern, Kinston, Washington, Williamston and Greenville.

Initially, at least 50 personnel were battling the fire. Parker said that has increased to at least 70 with more coming in. Work will continue throughout the night. Officials said they were concerned about critical winds moving in. They were hopeful with the rain expected to come Saturday that it would aid in the situation.

The fire has forced Catfish Lake Road to close. The Black Lake OHV area remained until further notice.

Drones are prohibited in or near an active wildlife area.

Officials are asking the public to “be aware of the potential for smoke in the area and drive with caution around working prescribed fire personnel on Great Lake Road and surrounding areas.”