South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources assist in search for missing child in the Edisto River on Tuesday, May 5, 2023 | Photo courtesy SCDNR

UPDATE:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources located the body of a five-year-old girl who went missing in the Edisto River over the weekend.

SCDNR said that the body was located around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday by SCDNR and Colleton County Divers.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones,” SCNDR said. “We appreciate all those who have helped in the search.”

ORIGINAL:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The search for a missing 5-year-old girl in the Edisto River resumed Tuesday morning.

The search began Sunday afternoon with a team of divers and officers after authorities learned that a child fell into the river and went missing near SC 61 and Mars Old Field Landing in Colleton County.

Witnesses told the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources that the child was playing in shallow water before being swept off by the swift currents.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said its officers are working with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire Rescue to locate the child.

“SCDNR and Colleton County dive teams are again on the scene battling swift currents and low visibility,” said officials in their update Tuesday afternoon.

Agencies are searching for the child by land and boat. We’re told boats equipped with sonar are also in use and the U.S. Coast Guard is using thermal imaging equipment.