Cut wire causes 911 outages in 4 South Carolina counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A cut wire has stopped 911 lines in four South Carolina Lowcountry from working.

Officials in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties set up regular phone lines to handle emergencies after the AT&T outages was first discovered about 10 a.m. Thursday.

The communication company says fiber wires that handle phone networks that include the emergency communications were cut by someone from outside the company and crews were working as fast as they can to fix the problem.

AT&T had no estimate of when service might be restored.

Officials urged people not to call the temporary numbers or 911 just to see if the system is working because that is making the problems worse.

