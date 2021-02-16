Damage reported, thousands without power, 3 dead after tornado touches down in Brunswick County

State News

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A tornado touched down Monday night in Brunswick County, North Carolina, killing three people and injuring 10 according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Weather Service said structural and home damage was reported in the Windsor Circle area of Ocean Ridge Plantation near Highway 17, according to WWAY.

There is a significant amount of damage, both structural and debris, in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area as well as Old Shallotte Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

  Photos Courtesy of Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office
Anyone who does not live in the area is asked to stay away until damage can be fully determined.

The Leland Fire Department posted on Facebook it is heading to Ocean Isle Beach to help with rescue operations.

WWAY also reports thousands of people are without power.

