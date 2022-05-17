FLORENCE, S.C. (WSPA) – Chesterfield and Darlington County officials, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), arrested 16 people who now face several drug conspiracy charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 12 were charged with having 500 or more grams of methamphetamine in a drug conspiracy with intent to distribute. The following face a potential sentence of 10 years to life in prison:

Russell Maurice Moses, a/k/a “Hammer,” 33, of Lydia

Jerry Glenn Brown, a/k/a “Glenn,” 51, of Hartsville

Richard Bradley Caddell, a/k/a “Brad,” 31, of McBee

Daniel Joseph Walters, a/k/a “Moonie,” 47, of Patrick

Ricky Lee Johnson, Jr., a/k/a “Lee Champion,” 32, of Cheraw

Ashley Lynn Griggs, 33, of Patrick

Daniel Howard Dixon, a/k/a “DJ,” 27, of Bennettsville

Russell Dwayne Gause, a/k/a “Rut,” 40, of Cheraw

Walter Elliott Hodge, 39, of Chesterfield

Don Edwards Jones, 41, of Hartsville

Linda Dale Lett, a/k/a “Dale,” 40, of Patrick

Bryan Drake Melton, a/k/a “Drake,” 38, of Cheraw

An additional four were charged with having 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. The following face between five and 40 years in prison

Ryan Cody Roberts, a/k/a “Tune G,” 31, of McBee

Crystal Renee Dixon, 36, of Darlington

Jessica Ashley Melton, 36, of Hartsville

Garrett Tyler Gainey, 29, of McBee

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. The DEA also investigated along with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield Police Department, Hartsville Police Department, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hummel is prosecuting the case.