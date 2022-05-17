FLORENCE, S.C. (WSPA) – Chesterfield and Darlington County officials, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), arrested 16 people who now face several drug conspiracy charges.
The U.S. Department of Justice said 12 were charged with having 500 or more grams of methamphetamine in a drug conspiracy with intent to distribute. The following face a potential sentence of 10 years to life in prison:
- Russell Maurice Moses, a/k/a “Hammer,” 33, of Lydia
- Jerry Glenn Brown, a/k/a “Glenn,” 51, of Hartsville
- Richard Bradley Caddell, a/k/a “Brad,” 31, of McBee
- Daniel Joseph Walters, a/k/a “Moonie,” 47, of Patrick
- Ricky Lee Johnson, Jr., a/k/a “Lee Champion,” 32, of Cheraw
- Ashley Lynn Griggs, 33, of Patrick
- Daniel Howard Dixon, a/k/a “DJ,” 27, of Bennettsville
- Russell Dwayne Gause, a/k/a “Rut,” 40, of Cheraw
- Walter Elliott Hodge, 39, of Chesterfield
- Don Edwards Jones, 41, of Hartsville
- Linda Dale Lett, a/k/a “Dale,” 40, of Patrick
- Bryan Drake Melton, a/k/a “Drake,” 38, of Cheraw
An additional four were charged with having 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. The following face between five and 40 years in prison
- Ryan Cody Roberts, a/k/a “Tune G,” 31, of McBee
- Crystal Renee Dixon, 36, of Darlington
- Jessica Ashley Melton, 36, of Hartsville
- Garrett Tyler Gainey, 29, of McBee
This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. The DEA also investigated along with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield Police Department, Hartsville Police Department, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hummel is prosecuting the case.