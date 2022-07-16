(WGHP) — This wedding may not be to your tastes, but, for North Carolina sports reporter Clara Goodwin and her now-husband Kevan Ash, the flavor was perfect.

On July 9, Clara and Kevan got married at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas, and it was just as saucy as you might think.

The bride, groom and their friends from across several states filled the second floor of the flagship Taco Bell. He wore a hot sauce bow tie. She had a hot sauce garter. Guests sipped Baha Blast margaritas while munching on a cake made of Cinnabon Delights. Taco Bell even provided unlimited food and drink.

By all accounts, it’s the perfect wedding for a pair of die-hard Taco Bell fans—which Clara and Kevan are not.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, did you meet at Taco Bell or do you love Taco Bell?'” She said. “No, not really. We eat it the normal amount that anyone does.”

She says she actually got the idea from TikTok. After stumbling upon a video all about wedding fiestas at the Vegas Taco Bell Cantina, Clara showed the video to Kevan.

“He was like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I was like, ‘Wait, really? That was kind of a joke!'” she said. “He was on board from the get-go.”

And their friends were quick to hop on the bandwagon as well.

“Once we kind of saw the logistics of it and we got a good reaction from our friends, it was like, ‘I think we’re actually going to do this,'” she said.

Neither of their families came to the wedding in Vegas. The couple had actually gotten married during a more traditional ceremony with family a few days earlier. But that doesn’t mean Clara had to walk down the aisle alone in Vegas. FOX8 Sports Anchor Kevin Connolly was there to step up.

“I think it meant a lot to both of us,” Clara said of having Kevin Connolly with her at the wedding. “We’ve grown so close when we’re here. I went to Thanksgiving at his house, and so it was really cool to have him be a part of that.”

At the end of the aisle, her groom Kevan was waiting—and so was Tal Blevins, the owner of the Greensboro fine dining spot Machete. Normally, Blevins would be overseeing operations at Machete where Kevan works as bar manager, but on this day, he was officiating a wedding at a Taco Bell.

“Dearly bean-lov-ed, we are gathered here tonight to join Clara and Kevan in holy guacamole,” Tal said at the start of the ceremony.

Now, Clara and Kevan are happily wed, and even though it might not be everyone’s idea of a perfect wedding, it was for these two.

“I think me and Kevan are so comfortable in our relationship that we are able to do something like this,” Clara said. “A lot of people might be so worried about, ‘Oh what will other people think or this, this, this?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, no, for us, it’s like this really is just us.'”