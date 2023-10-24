NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deer hunter helped deputies locate a two-year-old reported missing Monday afternoon after hearing her crying in a wooded area in Newberry County.

The Newberry Sheriff’s Office said the two-year-old was last seen around 3 p.m. after lying down with her mother.

The deer hunter heard her crying around 6 p.m. according to deputies.

The hunter contacted Newberry County 911 who were able to track both individuals through their mapping technology. The information was transmitted to a SLED helicopter and first responders.

A search team found the hunter and the little girl in a wooded area almost a mile from her home.

The toddler was transported to an EMS ambulance where it was reported that she was in good shape.

Emergency Service personnel from all over the county participated in the search including the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry City Police, and SLED.