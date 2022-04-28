RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday following a house search.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, a lengthy investigation of Brian Michael Whitener for selling and distributing drugs led to a search warrant at a home on Gun Club Road in Bostic.

Deputies said the Unified Narcotics Task Force was able to locate 4.3 pounds of methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, 20 grams of marijuana, morphine, buprenorphine and 21 grams of fentanyl during their search.

Brian Michael Whitener (Courtesy of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Destiny Nicole McDaniel (Courtesy of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Whitener was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, maintaining dwelling for controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and simple possession schedule II and III.

He is being held on a one-million-dollar bond, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office also arrested Destiny Nicole McDaniel at the residence for trafficking methamphetamine, possess with the intent to sell and deliver schedule II and simple possession schedule III.

Deputies said McDaniel is being held under a $200,000 bond.