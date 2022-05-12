MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Saturday while she was breaking into a home in Marion.

Deputies said 35-year-old Amber Michelle Reel of Marion was charged with two counts of felonious breaking or entering and two counts of larceny after breaking or entering.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a residence on April 30th for a reported breaking or entering and theft from the house and outbuilding.

Reel was arrested at the scene, and most of the stolen property was recovered according to deputies.