HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office closed a drug house and arrested two people Wednesday in East Flat Rock.

Deputies said investigators were conducting surveillance on a home at West Blue Ridge Road due to an alleged sale of methamphetamine from the place.

A vehicle left the home during the surveillance, deputies said.

Deputies stopped the vehicle after observing the driver commit multiple traffic violations and found 461 grams of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of cocaine and $2,100 in the car.

The driver, 28-year-old Ernesto Bautista, was taken into custody and charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine on a $358,000 bond according to deputies.

Investigators said they were able to obtain a search warrant for the home on West Blue Ridge Road following the arrest.

Later that evening, investigators served the search warrant and found 272 grams of methamphetamine, 2.7 grams of magic mushrooms, 2.0 grams of cocaine and almost $1,926 in the home.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Marisela Mendoza for trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony maintain a dwelling for sell/distribution of controlled substances, felony possession schedule I controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony sell/distribute controlled substances within 1000t of a school, level three felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine and driving while license revoked.

Mendoza is being held on a $1,910,700 bond, deputies said.

Both suspects are being held at the Henderson County Detention Center.