Deputies: Couple found dead in North Carolina, son charged

by: The Associated Press

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A man whose parents were found dead with gunshot wounds inside their North Carolina home has been arrested in South Carolina, authorities said.

Deputies discovered the bodies of Brenda McFatter Boggs, 71, and Michael Boggs Sr., 72, in their Selma, North Carolina home Sunday after neighbors told authorities they had not seen the couple for nearly two months, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The family dog was also found dead inside the home.

Authorities said both victims appeared to have been dead for a considerable period of time.

Neighbors told deputies that the couple’s son, Stephen Michael Boggs Jr., was frequently seen coming and going from the house, the release said.

Investigators then located Boggs Jr. at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, about 153 miles (246 kilometers) southwest of Selma, after seeing recent activity from the couple’s account in Myrtle Beach.

Boggs Jr., 53, was taken into custody and charged with the Concealment of Death of both his parents.

He is expected to be charged with murder upon his return to Johnston County in North Carolina, the release said. It was not immediately clear if Boggs Jr. had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

