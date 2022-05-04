BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A felon was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday following a house search in Buncombe County.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Michael Joel Claxton was arrested at a residence for the following charges:

nine felony probation violations,

possession firearm by felon,

trafficking morphine level I,

possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver oxycodone hydrochloride,

possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl,

possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methadone

maintain dwelling for controlled substances

possession drug paraphernalia

resist/delay/obstruct

two counts of driving while license revoked

Deputies said they were able to serve a search warrant after receiving several community complaints in reference to individuals at a residence on Rector Street.

The sheriff’s office seized four firearms, 40 dosage units of morphine, eight dosage units of oxycodone hydrochloride and 2.8 grams of fentanyl.

Claxton was booked in to the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $38,000 bond according to deputies. His bond is likely to go up once drug trafficking charges are served.

Deputies also arrested Benjamin Lyle Hinson and Michael Samuel Edwards during the house search.

The sheriff’s office said Hinson was charged with seven counts of misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property, two counts of resisting officers, breaking & entering misdemeanor, fictitious information and 14 counts of second-degree trespass.

Hinson was also booked in to the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Edwards was arrested for two warrants in Haywood County and was transported to the Haywood County Detention Facility.