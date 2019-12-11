Deputies find $3 million hidden in tractor trailer driving on I-85

CLEVELAND CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in North Carolina say they found around $3 million in cash hidden inside a tractor trailer headed southbound on Interstate 85.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped the tractor trailer for failure to maintain lane and impeding the flow of traffic.

During a search of the trailer, cash was found hidden in barrels with raw pork shoulders.

The sheriff’s office said they had reason to believe the money was headed to the U.S. / Mexico border and was the result of drug sales throughout the region.

The Department of Justice was called to help with the investigation.

