MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday on drug charges in Marion.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Randy Audwin Hooper Jr. was arrested on felonious possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, felonious obstruction of justice and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Deputies said on April 21st, detectives were working in the Nebo community when they stopped Hooper’s vehicle for numerous traffic violations.

Hooper tried to destroy the drugs in his possession as detectives approached his car according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office retrieved marijuana, synthetic marijuana and pills from the vehicle.

Hooper was taken into custody on a $10,000 bond.