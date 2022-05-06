BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday on multiple drug charges.

Deputies said Blade Christian Frierson was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, possession of LSD and dangerous drugs free text.

In 2019, The sheriff’s office seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana from Frierson during a traffic stop according to deputies.

Inspectors said they made contact with Frierson and based on recent events and other factors, the sheriff’s office issued four separate warrants for his arrest unrelated to previous charges.

Deputies learned that North Carolina Tax Inspectors also spoke with Frierson about an outstanding tax lien of over one million dollars.

Frierson was transported to Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond, deputies said.