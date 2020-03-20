1  of  26
Deputies pull over stolen trailer full of toilet paper

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Guilford County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — With toilet paper flying off the shelves, a North Carolina truck diver caused a stir when he was pulled over hauling 18,000 pounds of bathroom products in a stolen trailer.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release saying that deputies on Wednesday spotted the driver of an 18-wheeler and determined the trailer was stolen.

They followed him to a warehouse off the interstate and discovered that the driver was hauling 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products, according to the release. Capt. Daryl Loftis said by phone that the cargo included a mixture of paper towels, toilet paper and other commercial products.

Loftis said that the cargo was actually part of a shipment that was otherwise lawful — only the trailer was stolen. He described it as “legitimate cargo going to a legitimate place.” He said the business that was the final destination is in Greensboro, but he didn’t know its name. He said deputies helped get it to where it was supposed to go.

He said no arrests have been made, but the driver is a suspect in the theft of the trailer. He said that they are taking their time to investigate and aren’t releasing the name of the driver because the issue of toilet paper is “fairly sensitive right now.”

