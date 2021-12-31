Deputies serving warrant shoots man armed with knife in SC

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said deputies trying to execute a search warrant shot a man armed with a knife in Lexington Friday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were executing the warrant at a home when a man there advanced toward them with a knife and refused to drop it when commanded.

SLED said the man was shot in the upper body.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

SLED is continuing to investigate this incident.

The incident marks the 40th police shooting in the state this year.

