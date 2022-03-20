COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Saturday, saying the man was fighting with them.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said 34-year-old Irvin D. Moorer-Charley was killed in a shooting involving deputies in Columbia.

Deputies said they responded to domestic violence call on Saturday evening. They said Moorer-Charley began fighting deputies, leading to him being shot. It’s unclear if Moorer-Charley had a weapon.

The deputy who shot Moorer-Charley hasn’t been named.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating and Sheriff Leon Lott plans a Sunday news conference.

Black activist groups plan a separate news conference Sunday to protest the shooting. They said they don’t believe it was justified.