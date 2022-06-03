MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two suspects that broke into a drink machine and stole the change.

Deputies said on Thursday, two unknown people broke into the machine at the Riverside Convenience Store in McDowell County.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman (828) 652-2237 or Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME.

Anonymous tippers can text TIPMCDOWELLSO to 888777.