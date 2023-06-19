HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of an online passport scam stealing identity information.

According to the sheriff’s office, us.passport.online is a passport website that asks for information such as full name, date of birth and social security number.

Deputies said this is not a legit website and identity information is being stolen.

Officials point the community to the U.S. Travel Department to obtain information regarding passports.

If anyone believes they are a victim of fraud or identity theft, they are encouraged to make a report with the Federal Trade Commission here.

If anyone believes their social security number has become violated, they may contact the social security commission here.

Additional resources about reporting fraud can be found here.