Deputies warn scammers are using fake stimulus checks to steal your money

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scammers using stimulus checks to steal your hard-earned cash.

Deputies say the scammers are using counterfeit checks pretending to offer funds as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Officials say the checks may come with a requirement to call a phone number or log in to a website and submit personal information in order to cash them.

Don’t be fooled – deputies say that is part of the scam. Real checks do not require these steps.

The U.S. Treasury Department released images of real and fake checks.

They said the real checks include these security features: Treasury seal that says Bureau of the Fiscal Service and will turn red if moisture is applied, a watermark that says “U.S. TREASURY” when held up to the light, printing visible under ultraviolet light that says “FMS” or “FISCALSERVICE” and microprinting on the back that says “USAUSAUSA.”

The check also will say “Economic Impact Payment President Donald J. Trump” on the front.

CCSO

If you haven’t already received your payment, you can sign up for direct deposit on the IRS website: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

If you have been the victim of this scam, you should report it to law enforcement.