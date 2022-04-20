CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deputy is recovering after being stabbed twice by a Shelby man they were attempting to serve warrants on, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies attempted to serve an assault warrant on James Bolin, 33, of Shelby, at his home on Stillwater Road. While outside, the deputies were alerted that two children, who were not Bolin’s children, were inside the home and were not being allowed to leave, according to the sheriff’s report.

Fearing for the safety of the children, deputies attempted to enter the home and Bolin stabbed one of them with a knife twice before he was arrested, the report indicated.

Lt. John Humphries was transported to Atrium Shelby where he was released a short time later after being treated for his injuries.

Bolin, whose birthday was on Monday, is now facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping.

“Deputies have interacted with the offender many times but today he took it to the next level by stabbing Lt. John Humphries,” Sheriff Alan Norman said. “We will work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to prosecute Mr. Bolin to the fullest extent of the law.”