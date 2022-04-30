ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities said came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder.

Police said 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a street in Rock Hill Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle.

Investigators said Coleman was hit in the hand and fired back, wounding the men who shot at him.

Detectives said Coleman initially fled the shooting but returned to execute 16-year-old Kam’ran Brevard and 17-year-old Evanta Hart while they were wounded in the street.

Authorities said also killed 16-year-old O’Marian Small in the shooting. Small was driving the car Coleman was in.