DHEC: 1,538 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 49 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 1,538 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now 76,315 total confirmed cases and 1,294 confirmed deaths statewide. DHEC also reported five new probable cases, bringing the total probable cases to 291.

DHEC also announced two additional cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

The MIS-C cases, which are assocaited with COVID-19, were reported in children under 10 in the Upstate.

There have been four total cases of MIS-C in South Carolina, DHEC said.

43 of the deaths were elderly residents, including five in Greenville County, four in Charleston County, four in Horry County, four in Florence County, four in Lexington County, four in Richland County, three in Anderson County, two in Berkeley County, and one person each in Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Chesterfield, Dillon, Dorchester, Laurens, Orangeburg, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union, and York counties. Six of the deaths were middle-aged residents, including two in Orangeburg County and one each in Beaufort, Darlington, Florence, and Richland counties.

DHEC also reported the first hospital reporting data using the new federally mandated TeleTracking system. The agency said at least one hospital did have an issue reporting data with the new system which should be corrected by Friday.

According to the TeleTracking data, 1,723 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 241 of those patients are currently on ventilators. 64.4% of all hospital beds statewide are currently in use.

A total of 669,445 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Thursday was 20.9 percent.

New cases by county: