DHEC: 158 COVID-19 cases reported in SC schools; 1,511 new cases reported statewide

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced data Friday showing COVID-19 cases at South Carolina schools.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there were 158 coronavirus cases including 89 among students and 69 among employees who attended school or school-sponsored activities during their “infectious period.”

DHEC data is limited to show only exact case counts when there are greater than five cases among students or faculty in each school.

The only school with greater than five cases among students in the state is Jefferson Davis Academy in Barnwell County, which listed 6 cases.

DHEC said updated school-level data will be released on Tuesdays and Fridays.

LATEST SC COVID-19 REPORT

There were 1,511 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Friday in South Carolina along with 37 additional deaths, according to DHEC.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 121,378 with 2,706 confirmed deaths.

Friday’s case count is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since July 30.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (8,261) was 18.3 percent.

910 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 230 of those patients are in the ICU with 140 on a ventilator.

Click here to see a full list of new cases by county.

New cases by county: