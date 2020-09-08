DHEC: 339 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 339 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with five additional confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 123,801 with 2,772 confirmed deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The confirmed deaths Tuesday were all elderly residents including two from Charleston County and one person each from Clarendon, Greenwood, and Lexington counties.

Tuesday’s case count was the fewest cases reported in a single day in the state since June 3.

DHEC also reported 75 additional cases at South Carolina schools since Friday, including 49 new cases among students and 26 among employees.

There are now a total of 233 COVID-19 cases schools across the state.

DHEC will only report exact case counts at schools once there are five or more cases.

One school in the Upstate – Spartanburg High School – has five cases among students, according to DHEC data. No other Upstate school has five or more.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Tuesday (2,993) was 11.3 percent.

A total of 1,079,586 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: