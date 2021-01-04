DHEC: 3,492 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 15 additional deaths

(WSPA) – State health officials reported 3,492 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with 15 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 299,685 total COVID-19 cases statewide and 5,056 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Monday (10,481) was 33.3 percent.

2,155 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 419 of those patients are in the ICU with 215 on a ventilator.

A total of 3,797,802 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.

