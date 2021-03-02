DHEC: 496 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 496 new coronavirus cases along with 13 additional deaths Tuesday as South Carolina surpassed 1,000,000 vaccine doses given.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 445,523 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,606 deaths.

A total of 1,003,558 vaccine doses – both Pfizer and Moderna combined – have been given in South Carolina.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of one million people in the matter of just a few months is a testament to our state’s commitment to ending the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer.

According to DHEC data, 689,349 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

706 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 190 of those patients are in the ICU with 86 on a ventilator.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (14,821) was 4.6 percent.

A total of 5,999,533 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began.

