DHEC: 718 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 718 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday along with 21 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 437,806 COVID-19 cases and 7,436 confirmed deaths statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (15,095) was 6.6 percent.

977 people are currently hospitalized in South Carolina with COVID-19. 232 of those patients are in the ICU with 126 on a ventilator.

Tuesday’s count is the fewest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state since early December.

A total of 5,770,090 tests have been conducted in state since the pandemic began.

As of Monday morning, nearly 600,000 South Carolinians had been vaccinated.

New cases by county: