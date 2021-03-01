DHEC: 740 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 740 new coronavirus cases Monday along with 14 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 444,991 COVID-19 cases and 7,592 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (25,197) was 4.1 percent.

725 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 194 of those patients are in the ICU with 88 on a ventilator.

997,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in South Carolina through Saturday.

5,981,796 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: