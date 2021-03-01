DHEC: 740 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 740 new coronavirus cases Monday along with 14 additional deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 444,991 COVID-19 cases and 7,592 confirmed deaths.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (25,197) was 4.1 percent.
725 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 194 of those patients are in the ICU with 88 on a ventilator.
997,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in South Carolina through Saturday.
5,981,796 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.
New cases by county:
- Aiken County: 16
- Allendale County: 1
- Anderson County: 38
- Bamberg County: 1
- Barnwell County: 3
- Beaufort County: 22
- Berkeley County: 22
- Calhoun County: 1
- Charleston County: 54
- Cherokee County: 10
- Chester County: 1
- Chesterfield County: 9
- Clarendon County: 17
- Colleton County: 7
- Darlington County: 3
- Dillon County: 4
- Dorchester County: 36
- Edgefield County: 2
- Fairfield County: 8
- Florence County: 13
- Georgetown County: 4
- Greenville County: 101
- Greenwood County: 15
- Hampton County: 2
- Horry County: 48
- Jasper County: 3
- Kershaw County: 5
- Lancaster County: 9
- Laurens County: 10
- Lee County: 2
- Lexington County: 34
- Marion County: 2
- Marlboro County: 3
- McCormick County: 1
- Newberry County: 9
- Oconee County: 15
- Orangeburg County: 21
- Pickens County: 26
- Richland County: 44
- Saluda County: 2
- Spartanburg County: 71
- Sumter County: 7
- Union County: 3
- Williamsburg County: 4
- York County: 31