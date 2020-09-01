DHEC: 761 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 761 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths in South Carolina Tuesday.
According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now a total of 118,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state along with 2,626 deaths.
The percent of positive cases among those reported Tuesday (3,396) was 22.4%.
894 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 232 of those patients are in the ICU with 141 on a ventilator.
A total of 1,018,379 COVID-19 tests have been conducted statewide, according to DHEC.
DHEC also said that the agency will begin providing twice-weekly reports on COVID-19 cases in public and private schools around the state.
The reports will begin Friday and will include kindergarten through 12th grade students who physically attend school on a regular basis. The case counts will include teachers and other school faculty.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 10
- Aiken County: 7
- Allendale County: 2
- Anderson County: 34
- Beaufort County: 30
- Berkeley County: 17
- Calhoun County: 2
- Charleston County: 44
- Cherokee County: 4
- Chester County: 11
- Chesterfield County: 6
- Clarendon County: 8
- Colleton County: 5
- Darlington County: 14
- Dillon County: 7
- Dorchester County: 18
- Edgefield County: 1
- Fairfield County: 5
- Florence County: 56
- Georgetown County: 8
- Greenville County: 32
- Greenwood County: 7
- Hampton County: 4
- Horry County: 21
- Jasper County: 1
- Kershaw County: 18
- Lancaster County: 17
- Laurens County: 6
- Lee County: 1
- Lexington County: 40
- Marion County: 6
- Marlboro County: 8
- Newberry County: 1
- Oconee County: 5
- Orangeburg County: 3
- Pickens County: 17
- Richland County: 163
- Saluda County: 13
- Spartanburg County: 24
- Sumter County: 27
- Union County: 2
- Williamsburg County: 2
- York County: 54