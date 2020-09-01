DHEC: 761 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 761 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths in South Carolina Tuesday.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now a total of 118,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state along with 2,626 deaths.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Tuesday (3,396) was 22.4%.

894 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 232 of those patients are in the ICU with 141 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,018,379 COVID-19 tests have been conducted statewide, according to DHEC.

DHEC also said that the agency will begin providing twice-weekly reports on COVID-19 cases in public and private schools around the state.

The reports will begin Friday and will include kindergarten through 12th grade students who physically attend school on a regular basis. The case counts will include teachers and other school faculty.

