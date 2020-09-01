DHEC: 761 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 761 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths in South Carolina Tuesday.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now a total of 118,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state along with 2,626 deaths.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Tuesday (3,396) was 22.4%.

894 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 232 of those patients are in the ICU with 141 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,018,379 COVID-19 tests have been conducted statewide, according to DHEC.

DHEC also said that the agency will begin providing twice-weekly reports on COVID-19 cases in public and private schools around the state.

The reports will begin Friday and will include kindergarten through 12th grade students who physically attend school on a regular basis. The case counts will include teachers and other school faculty.

New cases by county:

  • Abbeville County: 10
  • Aiken County: 7
  • Allendale County: 2
  • Anderson County: 34
  • Beaufort County: 30
  • Berkeley County: 17
  • Calhoun County: 2
  • Charleston County: 44
  • Cherokee County: 4
  • Chester County: 11
  • Chesterfield County: 6
  • Clarendon County: 8
  • Colleton County: 5
  • Darlington County: 14
  • Dillon County: 7
  • Dorchester County: 18
  • Edgefield County: 1
  • Fairfield County: 5
  • Florence County: 56
  • Georgetown County: 8
  • Greenville County: 32
  • Greenwood County: 7
  • Hampton County: 4
  • Horry County: 21
  • Jasper County: 1
  • Kershaw County: 18
  • Lancaster County: 17
  • Laurens County: 6
  • Lee County: 1
  • Lexington County: 40
  • Marion County: 6
  • Marlboro County: 8
  • Newberry County: 1
  • Oconee County: 5
  • Orangeburg County: 3
  • Pickens County: 17
  • Richland County: 163
  • Saluda County: 13
  • Spartanburg County: 24
  • Sumter County: 27
  • Union County: 2
  • Williamsburg County: 2
  • York County: 54

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

