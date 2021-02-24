DHEC: 896 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 896 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Wednesday along with 25 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 438,861 COVID-19 cases statewide and 7,460 deaths.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (16,333) was 8.8 percent.
968 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 231 of those patients are in the ICU with 129 on a ventilator.
5,795,304 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.
Nearly 620,000 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in South Carolina through Monday. Around 249,000 have received both doses, according to DHEC.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 6
- Aiken County: 23
- Anderson County: 60
- Bamberg County: 8
- Barnwell County: 4
- Beaufort County: 29
- Berkeley County: 28
- Charleston County: 49
- Cherokee County: 10
- Chesterfield County: 8
- Clarendon County: 1
- Colleton County: 1
- Darlington County: 3
- Dillon County: 3
- Dorchester County: 28
- Edgefield County: 8
- Fairfield County: 4
- Florence County: 9
- Georgetown County: 3
- Greenville County: 157
- Greenwood County: 16
- Horry County: 77
- Jasper County: 4
- Kershaw County: 10
- Lancaster County: 19
- Laurens County: 4
- Lexington County: 44
- Marion County: 4
- Marlboro County: 2
- McCormick County: 1
- Newberry County: 8
- Oconee County: 5
- Orangeburg County: 11
- Pickens County: 11
- Richland County: 82
- Saluda County: 8
- Spartanburg County: 34
- Sumter County: 21
- Union County: 2
- Williamsburg County: 3
- York County: 88