DHEC: 896 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 896 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Wednesday along with 25 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 438,861 COVID-19 cases statewide and 7,460 deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (16,333) was 8.8 percent.

968 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 231 of those patients are in the ICU with 129 on a ventilator.

5,795,304 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

Nearly 620,000 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in South Carolina through Monday. Around 249,000 have received both doses, according to DHEC.

New cases by county: