DHEC: 951 new coronavirus cases, 53 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 951 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 53 additional deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have been a total of 126,792 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide along with 2,877 confirmed deaths.
The new cases reported Friday are up 260% from Thursday, according to DHEC data.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (6,389) was 14.9 percent.
806 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 220 of those patients are in the ICU with 131 on a ventilator.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 4
- Aiken County: 4
- Allendale County: 1
- Anderson County: 55
- Bamberg County: 2
- Barnwell County: 2
- Beaufort County: 28
- Berkeley County: 15
- Calhoun County: 2
- Charleston County: 38
- Cherokee County: 16
- Chester County: 10
- Chesterfield County: 4
- Clarendon County: 3
- Colleton County: 5
- Darlington County: 6
- Dillon County: 16
- Dorchester County: 21
- Edgefield County: 2
- Fairfield County: 5
- Florence County: 31
- Georgetown County: 4
- Greenville County: 152
- Greenwood County: 36
- Hampton County: 4
- Horry County: 33
- Jasper County: 2
- Kershaw County: 14
- Lancaster County: 17
- Laurens County: 3
- Lee County: 6
- Lexington County: 58
- Marion County: 4
- Marlboro County: 8
- McCormick County: 2
- Newberry County: 6
- Oconee County: 17
- Orangeburg County: 14
- Pickens County: 21
- Richland County: 111
- Saluda County: 15
- Spartanburg County: 71
- Sumter County: 25
- Union County: 5
- Williamsburg County: 2
- York County: 51