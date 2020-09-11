DHEC: 951 new coronavirus cases, 53 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 951 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 53 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have been a total of 126,792 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide along with 2,877 confirmed deaths.

The new cases reported Friday are up 260% from Thursday, according to DHEC data.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (6,389) was 14.9 percent.

806 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 220 of those patients are in the ICU with 131 on a ventilator.

New cases by county: