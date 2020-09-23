DHEC announces 613 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths in SC

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials reported 613 new coronavirus cases and 25 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), this brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 138,171 and deaths to 3,085.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (5,592) was 11 percent.

786 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 190 of those patients are in the ICU with 103 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,293,940 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 5

Aiken County: 14

Allendale County: 10

Anderson County: 54

Bamberg County: 5

Barnwell County: 7

Beaufort County: 11

Berkeley County: 11

Calhoun County: 2

Charleston County: 27

Cherokee County: 16

Chester County: 1

Chesterfield County: 8

Clarendon County: 4

Colleton County: 2

Darlington County: 11

Dorchester County: 11

Edgefield County: 1

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 13

Greenville County: 70

Greenwood County: 19

Hampton County: 2

Horry County: 13

Jasper County: 4

Kershaw County: 4

Lancaster County: 9

Laurens County: 10

Lee County: 2

Lexington County: 60

Marion County: 6

McCormick County: 2

Newberry County: 8

Oconee County: 8

Orangeburg County: 4

Pickens County: 13

Richland County: 75

Saluda County: 1

Spartanburg County: 50

Sumter County: 11

Union County: 6

Williamsburg County: 2

York County: 20